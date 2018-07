The Club’s participants were briefed on the late Sheikh Zayed's significant efforts and role in establishing and building Al Jahili Fort, in 1937.

Commenting on the visit, Humaid Abdullah Al Khatri, Vice Chairman of Finance and Administration Affairs at Al Dhaid Club, has highlighted the importance of such cultural trips, stressing that the trip aims to promote Emirati national identity, as well as deepen the values of belonging among the participants.