UAE-China Week ends in Abu Dhabi

The event introduced visitors to both Chinese and Emirati cultures, through heritage, artistic and cultural activities.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, expressed her happiness at the success of UAE-China Week, which encouraged the Emirati public, as well as Chinese residents and visitors, to explore local culture and its rich resources while pointing out that the event was a turning point in the UAE’s cultural cooperation with China.

She added that the week helped to promote cultural interactions between intellectuals, artists and cultural experts from the two countries, as well as cooperation between their cultural communities.

She went on to say that the week saw the launch of a new and modern bilateral culture between the two countries, which will establish the foundations a common culture between their peoples.

Al Kaabi stressed that the week’s activities have helped to establish a new era of cultural and artistic cooperation, and she is looking forward to organising the next UAE-China Week for the following year, in cooperation with Chinese cultural authorities, which will reflect the cultural links between the two countries and will introduce the Chinese public to the UAE’s heritage, culture and civilisation.

Al Kaabi noted that the ties between the UAE and China were best showcased by students from the Hamdan bin Zayed Chinese School, who spoke the Chinese language fluently while explaining Emirati culture to the Chinese public.

UAE-China Week included the launch of "Chinese Movies Week," which showcased Emirati and Chinese artworks and heritage activities. A joint artistic mural by Emirati calligrapher Mohammed Mondi and Chinese artists Jack Lee also confirmed their close cultural ties.