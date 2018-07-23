Creative arts at Sharjah Youth Centers in its summer camp

The workshops were part of the 4th Summer Program organised by Sharjah Youth affiliated to Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, sponsored by the Sharjah Media City “Shams”, which aims to embrace media and creative talent.

Through its summer organization, Sharjah Youth centers aims to contain young people in an attractive environment that meets their needs and meets their aspirations, trains them in the latest technologies in science and technology, enhances their scientific, technical innovation and excellence, and introduces self-discovery and leadership skills. , Rehabilitation and development of their abilities in various fields.