Jordanian festival celebrates music, heritage at Jerash

The ten-day event kicked off on Thursday (July 19), celebrating traditional music and culture.

Popular Jordanian singer, Nidaa Sharara, winner of the 2015 edition of popular TV Show "The Voice Arabia", performed to a welcoming audience at the renowned stage.

"I am very proud to sing in Jerash, and also very proud to sing in my country, this is very important. Singing in Jerash in and of itself is something great," Sharara said.

The event, in its 33rd year, hosts performers from across the region, including singers like Yara from Lebanon, Ahlam from the UAE as well as a number of Jordanian performers.

The festival also features local craftsmen, who put their goods on display among the town's ancient ruins.

It will also host poetry recitals by Jordanian and Arab poets, something Hmeid Shamary who is visiting from Saudi Arabia, said he was excited for.

"Every year, if my visit to Jordan coincides with the Jerash Festival, I make sure I attend the opening ceremony, the opening ceremony is very important. I am also keen to attend some of the other events, whether in Jerash or other cities, sometimes these include a poetry night," he said.

The Jerash Festival runs until July 28.