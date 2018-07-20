Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council organises heritage workshops

During the workshops, the students engaged in an array of exciting and interesting activities that included oaring and social and travel etiquette. The workshops also dealt with the Emirati authentic values and customs. Other useful activities were dealt with during the workshops.

Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council stressed the importance of the Council's initiative in launching workshops that deal with heritage being as an integral part of national customs and values and an opportunity to connect generations with the past, especially during the Year of Zayed.