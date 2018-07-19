Abu Dhabi Media launches Zayed Digital Channel in Chinese language

The company has translated all the channel's contents into the Chinese language.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Director General of the company, said the launch of the channel will contribute to introducing the values, far-sighted leadership vision and achievements of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, to the Chinese audience.

He stated that the Chinese language is one of the world’s widely spread languages and the UAE pays attention to it within the framework of the rapidly growing bilateral ties in political, economic, cultural and social aspects.