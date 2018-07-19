Jordanian poet: Ruler of Sharjah returned effulgence to poetry

Abu Al Haihja’s words came while conducting a poetry evening at the House of Poetry in Mafraq, Jordan, in the presence of a group of intellectuals and poets.

He pointed out that the initiative of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to establish the houses of Arabic poetry, rebalanced the meaning and significance of poetry, considering these houses as a mirror of the great dream of poets and poetry, and were able to draw for the Arab poetry movement the true concept of poetry and its place on the map of creativity.

He added that His Highness’ initiative has explored new talents, nurtured them and provided them with the opportunity to be in contact with mature and established poetic experiences.