Sharjah Art Foundation supports Experimenter Curators’ Hub 2018

Experimenter Curators’ Hub (ECH) 2018 comes to Sharjah Art Foundation for a day of live, interactive discussion with ECH in Kolkata. Some of the world's foremost curators will share their perspectives on contemporary curatorial practice and exhibition-making. Live web-streaming will be available on this page for the entire three days of talks at ECH in India.

Curatorial practice is at a crucial juncture regionally and globally, moving far beyond the museum and the scope of exhibition-making. Cross-cultural exchange, discourse and collaboration are therefore more vital than ever. Sharjah Art Foundation has undertaken a number of initiatives to support this area of professional practice, including the current Air Arabia Curator in Residence programme and a partnership with the newly established non-profit Experimenter Learning Program Foundation (ELPF) in Kolkata, India.

As part of this new partnership, Sharjah Art Foundation is hosting an event in parallel with the Experimenter Curators’ Hub (ECH) 2018, an annual three-day intensive programme in Kolkata, providing a platform for discussion and debate of contemporary curatorial practices with some of the world’s foremost curators.

Sharjah Art Foundation’s parallel event will be held in Gallery 2, Al Mureijah Square on Saturday, 28 July 2018 and will be moderated by curator and art critic Murtaza Vali. Free to all, the event will offer UAE-based curators, practitioners and members of the public the opportunity to gather for a live stream of the day’s talks in Kolkata and a networking brunch, which will be followed by an interactive discussion during the closing panel. Attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions and contribute to this essential conversation with ECH’s participating curators.

Participants are encouraged to watch the first two days of talks before attending Saturday’s event at the foundation so they can actively take part in the discussions. Dedicated phone lines (+91 93335 10638 and +91 70030 91509) will be open to the public for questions or comments during all three days of ECH. For any enquiries in the lead-up to ECH, please contact +91 33460 26457.

The curators participating in ECH 2018 are Adam Szymczyk, Artistic Director, documenta 14 (2017); Jeebesh Bagchi, curator, Shanghai Biennale (2016); Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, founding director, SAVVY Contemporary, Berlin; Shumon Basar, cultural critic and Commissioner, Global Art Forum; independent curator Erin Gleeson; urbanists Prasad Shetty and Rupali Gupte; Kavita Singh, Professor of Art and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi; Sabih Ahmed, researcher, Asia Art Archive; Léuli Eshraghi, curator, Institute of Modern Art, Mianjin Brisbane and Övül Ö. Durmusoglu, curator, Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin. The hub will be moderated by curator, researcher and writer Natasha Ginwala