Mleiha Club concludes the cultural competition for Sharjah clubs

  • Thursday 19, July 2018 in 12:20 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of the summer activity of the Sharjah Sports Council, the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club organised a Cultural Competition for the clubs of the Emirate of Sharjah, entitled "Your holiday is different". Where the competition’s contest dealt with a various questions in Islamic culture, history of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikhs of the UAE, geography of the UAE, and public informations.
Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club won the first place, Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club was the second, where Dibba Al Hisn Sports and Cultural Club came in third place, and Al Madam Culture and Sport Club in the fourth place.
 
In turn, Musabah Al Ketbi, chairman of the board of the Mleiha Club, stressed the importance of organising an annual cultural competitions between the clubs.
 
At the end, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and a number of the club members, honoured the winning clubs.