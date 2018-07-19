Mleiha Club concludes the cultural competition for Sharjah clubs

Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club won the first place, Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club was the second, where Dibba Al Hisn Sports and Cultural Club came in third place, and Al Madam Culture and Sport Club in the fourth place.

In turn, Musabah Al Ketbi, chairman of the board of the Mleiha Club, stressed the importance of organising an annual cultural competitions between the clubs.

At the end, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and a number of the club members, honoured the winning clubs.