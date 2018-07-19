Scientists discover ancient iceman's final meal

Researchers had been unable to locate the hunter's stomach until a CT scan revealed the organ was tucked under his rib cage.

An analysis published in the journal Current Biology revealed that half the stomach contents consisted of the fat and meat of an alpine goat. They also found red deer meat, whole wheat seeds, and traces of toxic bracken fern.

The toxic fern may have been ingested accidentally, or possibly as medicine for whipworm parasites, which was previously found in his intestines, the Guardian reports.

