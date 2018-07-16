Mohammed Amin: Al Dhaid Dates Festival a heritage phenomenon

He extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his untiring support of the festival.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the press conference held by the Chamber Monday to announce the details of the third edition of Al Dhaid Dates Festival, Amin said that the wise and far-sighted directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were a good example of the economic and heritage momentum of the festival.

He underlined the importance of the festival in enhancing tourism, hoping for high number of visitors in this year’s edition. He also referred to coordination with Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority to organise visits to tourist groups for the festival.

He explained that the festival also aims to multiply the number of palm trees by motivating farmers and palm trees owners through organising competitions and giving prizes.

In conclusion, Amin expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for His Highness’ generous support to the festival.