Lughati’s ‘Edu-tainment’ Arabic Summer Camp

The eight -week camp being held at a number of locations in Sharjah and the UAE featuring various sessions and workshops including ‘Imagination’, ‘Learn Arabic the Smart Way’ and ‘The Puppetry’.

The puppetry workshop, a fun-filled, engaging and educational session encourages the youngsters to distinguish between similar Arabic letters, as well as express themselves using Lughati’s smart tablets.

The summer camp is organised in collaboration with several institutions, including Sharjah Children – an affiliate of Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders – Sharjah Libraries, Sharjah Ladies Club’s Collage Talent Centre, the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Sports Council.