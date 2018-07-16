Lughati’s ‘Edu-tainment’ Arabic Summer Camp

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 12:53 PM
  • During the summer camp workshops
    During the summer camp workshops
  • During the summer camp workshops
    During the summer camp workshops
  • During the summer camp workshops
    During the summer camp workshops
  • During the summer camp workshops
    During the summer camp workshops
  • During the summer camp workshops
    During the summer camp workshops
  • Lughati logo
    Lughati logo
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: ‘Lughati’, the Sharjah-based initiative dedicated to supporting Arabic learning the smart way, is enriching the summer break for children across the UAE with fun and educational workshops that improve their knowledge of Arabic and encourage them to use it through imagination and story-telling.
The eight -week camp being held at a number of locations in Sharjah and the UAE featuring various sessions and workshops including ‘Imagination’, ‘Learn Arabic the Smart Way’ and ‘The Puppetry’.
 
The puppetry workshop, a fun-filled, engaging and educational session encourages the youngsters to distinguish between similar Arabic letters, as well as express themselves using Lughati’s smart tablets. 
 
The summer camp is organised in collaboration with several institutions, including Sharjah Children – an affiliate of Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders – Sharjah Libraries, Sharjah Ladies Club’s Collage Talent Centre, the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Sports Council.