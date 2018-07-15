Ali Murad: Vantage Point Sharjah 6 presents 120 pictures titled “the performance”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Murad pointed out that, the Foundation seeks through this initiative to develop the techniques and skills of photographers and encourage them to exchange cultural with each other.

He added that this year's show is on the theme of ‘performance’. VPS6 seeks to expand on the interpretation of this theme, making both performance and photography essential elements of a photographic work and will continue until September 8, in the hall 1 in the courtyard of Al Marija.