Nawar Al Qasimi: Various works at "Tripoli Agreement" in cooperation with “Air Arabia”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi pointed out that, the exhibition will be organised annually. The Foundation will launch an annual open invitation to present ideas, use the Air Arabia flight network to select artists from different countries and invite them to create contemporary works of art.

She explained that the exhibition includes a group of artists who have presented their works that focus on music, history and performance, and will continue for 3 months in Building No. 4 in the Arts area.