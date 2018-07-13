Noon Arts Award inspired by UAE’s Late Founding Father

The award is an opportunity for all of the nation’s most creative talents aged between 18 and 40 to express their interpretations of the power of internal experiences, involving mental, physiological, physical and feelings. The registration doors open on the 15th of July to all UAE female nationals and residents.

Shaikha Al Suwaidi, Collage Talent Center Manager, said: “Building upon the enormous popularity and success of last year’s Noon Arts Award, we are confident that both the quantity and quality of the submissions will be equally as high. The outstanding artistic ability from all members of the community was exceptional and with this year’s concept of expressing emotions and conveying the principles and morals shown by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan throughout his life and his impact on the birth of a nation, it is also a highly inspirational theme.”

Al Suwaidi added, “As well as discovering sublime new artists and photographers, the award also encourages women across the UAE to explore their own talent and use their gift as a way of self-expression and independence.”

The winners of the painting and photography Noon Artist Awards for entrants aged between 25-40 will each receive AED 10,000 and the Noon Rising Star Awards for 18-24 year-olds will be presented with AED 5,000 each. The winning artwork and photography, selected by an independent SLC jury, will be displayed from 20 to 24 November 2018 at Kunooz Events and Catering.

Established in 1982, SLC is a subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and is dedicated to facilitating leisure, cultural and educational activities for women and children. The club organizes an array of events that relate to society, art, health and charity with its activities including bazaars, exhibitions, sporting events and seminars.

Sharjah Ladies Club is a perfect ladies-only destination for premium entertainment facilities and services in the UAE. It boasts a wide range of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services and amenities, making it one of the best-of-its-kind facilities in the Middle East.