SIH, NIAHS sign partnership agreement

This came during a visit by a delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage headed by its chairman Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, to the NIAHS’ festival in Morocco.

During the visit, the delegation met with Dr. Abdelouahed Ben-Ncer, Director of NIAHS in Rabat, where the two sides discussed the scientific ambitions of both institutions and the exchange of scientific publications.

Dr. Al Musallam said: "We were very pleased with this visit, during which we attended the ‘Maghrib Hekayat’ (Morocco Storytelling) Festival, which is organised annually by Liqaat Education and Cultures Association and the National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage.

He pointed out that SIH is always keen to interact and communicate with the brothers in all the Arab countries and with the various countries of the world in the framework of the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to support the revival of Arab heritage.

He added that SIH’s participation and attendance of the various heritage events represents a vital opportunity to introduce the UAE heritage and exchange experiences, expertise, information, knowledge and efforts in the preservation of heritage and transmitting it to generations.