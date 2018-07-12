Dr. Kholoud Al Rashidi: 46 participants in the Scenography workshop in Kalba

Sharjah 24: Dr. Khuloud Al Rashidi, assistant professor at the Decor Department at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Kuwait revealed the participation of about 46 students, teachers, directors, specialists and amateurs of theatrical arts in the Scenography workshop held at the cultural centre in Kalba.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Rashidi said that the workshop, organised by the Department of Culture in Sharjah as part of the “the 7th edition of the workshop “Elements of Theatre”  programme, aims to train participants on a number of topics, including theatrical decor, fashion and make-up as well as other theatrical art –related issues.
 
She added that the workshop highlighted participants’ talents in the decor on stage, hailing the remarkable interaction by the participants with the themes of the workshop which concludes next Monday.