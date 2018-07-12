Dr. Kholoud Al Rashidi: 46 participants in the Scenography workshop in Kalba

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Rashidi said that the workshop, organised by the Department of Culture in Sharjah as part of the “the 7th edition of the workshop “Elements of Theatre” programme, aims to train participants on a number of topics, including theatrical decor, fashion and make-up as well as other theatrical art –related issues.

She added that the workshop highlighted participants’ talents in the decor on stage, hailing the remarkable interaction by the participants with the themes of the workshop which concludes next Monday.