Sharjah Museums Authority launches ‘Outstanding Guide’

Organised by the SMA, for the 9th consecutive year, the week-long programme, "Outstanding Guide," collaborates with the Sharjah Girl Guides with the aim of teaching up to 30 girls, aged between eight and 11 years old, the important role of museums in the local community and providing them with some fun and educational activity during the school summer holidays.

Training will be provided by the SMA’s museum guides, who will explain the best ways to interact with visitors and clearly explain the various displays and exhibitions.

During the programme, the guides will learn about presenting a positive image of the UAE to residents and tourists and the responsibilities, duties and characteristics of a successful guide.

Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA, and Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of the Sharjah Girl Guides, signed an agreement during the launch of the "Outstanding Guide" programme to establish it as an important part of each organisation’s annual summer activities.

Commenting on the programme, Ataya said, "The Sharjah Museums Authority is delighted to sign an agreement with the Sharjah Girl Guides for the ‘Outstanding Guide’ programme. The girls taking part in this programme will discover the important position museums have in the community and how museum guides can represent the UAE through their expert knowledge of the exhibitions and artefacts on display."

"This new programme provides the girls with a week full of fun and educational activities during their school holiday. We are pleased to sign this new agreement with the Sharjah Museums Authority and look forward to the ‘Outstanding Guide’ programme becoming an important part of our annual summer projects," Al Shamsi explained.