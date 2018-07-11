Letter from Martin Luther under the hammer at US auction

Written in 1543, the letter is addressed to Georg Buchholzer, the provost of St Nikolai in Berlin. It regards an altercation between Buchholzer and Johann Agricola, a Brandenburg court preacher from Eisleben, about the treatment of Jews in the area.

According to the auction house, the single-page letter is "uncommonly well-preserved." The online auction will run until late Wednesday.

Luther is regarded as a central figure of the Reformation, leading to the split of western Christianity into various denominations.