Letter from Martin Luther under the hammer at US auction

  • Wednesday 11, July 2018 in 10:41 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: A letter from Martin Luther (1483-1546), a German professor and a seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation, is to sell for an estimated price of 300,000 dollars at auction in the United States.
Written in 1543, the letter is addressed to Georg Buchholzer, the provost of St Nikolai in Berlin. It regards an altercation between Buchholzer and Johann Agricola, a Brandenburg court preacher from Eisleben, about the treatment of Jews in the area.
 
According to the auction house, the single-page letter is "uncommonly well-preserved." The online auction will run until late Wednesday.
 
Luther is regarded as a central figure of the Reformation, leading to the split of western Christianity into various denominations.