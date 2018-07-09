Sharjah Art Foundation to open Vantage Point Sharjah 6 exhibition

Vantage Point Sharjah 6 (VPS6) is the sixth iteration of Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual initiative supporting the practice of photography within the GCC. The aims are to foster the development of local and regional photographers and encourage their engagement not only with each other but also with the wider cultural communities in the Emirates and the GCC.

VPS6 started with an open call, which this year invited submissions focused on the theme of ‘performance’. VPS6 seeks to expand on the interpretation of this theme, making both performance and photography essential elements of a photographic work. In this context, the performance process can be embodied in a gesture, movement or action, or it can be documented through the traces of a past presence or time.

A large number of applicants, with a variety of professional backgrounds, skill sets and interests, responded to the call for Vantage Point Sharjah 6. The exhibition presents a wide-ranging selection of photography, which uniquely expands upon the theme and speaks to the development of a vibrant community.