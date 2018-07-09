Colombian peace allows cultural jewels to re-emerge

For millennia, indigenous Colombians have been illustrating their mythology in rock art, but these national treasures laid hidden -- and preserved -- during decades of war between government forces and Marxist rebels.

In the heart of the Guaviare jungle, a strategic area that armed groups continue to fight over, lies a UNESCO World Heritage site national park in which the Serrania de Chiribiquete table top mountains stand tall like giant drums.

The rock frescoes adorning their sides occupy an invaluable place in the understanding of Amazonian settlement.

"It was very difficult to work in the Guaviare because it was the epicenter... of the war these last 50 years," Ernesto Montenegro, general manager at Colombia's Anthropology and History Institute (ICANH), told AFP.

"Although there were exploration missions at the start of the 20th century they stopped because of the (precarious) situation."

Since the 2016 peace accord that ended the war with FARC guerillas, adventurers have ventured forth once again to try to decipher the secrets of the ritual drawings, some of which date back at least 12,000 years.