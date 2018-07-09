Paris' Lutetia hotel reopens after luxury makeover

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 9:53 AM
Next Previous
Sharjah24 – AFP: The Lutetia hotel in Paris, favoured by the likes of Picasso and Hemingway, reopens this week after four years of costly renovations that it hopes will win it the "palace" label reserved for the most opulent of French lodgings.
Steeped in history, from its occupation by Nazi intelligence agents to its years as a hangout for celebrity intellectuals in the 1950s, the Lutetia hasn't changed much on the outside at least. 
 
The new-look hotel in the chic Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighbourhood has retained its imposing art deco facade, lined with elegant wrought iron balconies overhung with carved stone grapevines.
 
However, the 200-million-euro ($235-million) makeover has allowed the hotel to spruce up its original frescos and stuccowork, decking out the 184 rooms and suites in understated luxury.
 
Hotel manager Jean-Luc Cousty told AFP the goal was to "create a contemporary hotel by enhancing everything that was historic".
 
"The Lutetia has not lost its soul, and one of the big triumphs of architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte is that natural light has been brought in throughout," he told AFP.
 
The first guests are due to walk through its corridors -- lined with dark eucalyptus wood -- from Thursday.
 
There is a softly lit 17-metre swimming pool, while the rooms feature discreet art-deco chandeliers and a lot of white marble: the baths were carved out of a 1.9 tonne block.
 
While the brasserie will not reopen until autumn, guests can sip a cocktail in the Josephine bar, whose frescos, previously forgotten under layers of wallpaper and paint, have been restored after 17,000 hours of painstaking work.