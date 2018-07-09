Paris' Lutetia hotel reopens after luxury makeover

Steeped in history, from its occupation by Nazi intelligence agents to its years as a hangout for celebrity intellectuals in the 1950s, the Lutetia hasn't changed much on the outside at least.

The new-look hotel in the chic Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighbourhood has retained its imposing art deco facade, lined with elegant wrought iron balconies overhung with carved stone grapevines.

However, the 200-million-euro ($235-million) makeover has allowed the hotel to spruce up its original frescos and stuccowork, decking out the 184 rooms and suites in understated luxury.

Hotel manager Jean-Luc Cousty told AFP the goal was to "create a contemporary hotel by enhancing everything that was historic".

"The Lutetia has not lost its soul, and one of the big triumphs of architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte is that natural light has been brought in throughout," he told AFP.

The first guests are due to walk through its corridors -- lined with dark eucalyptus wood -- from Thursday.

There is a softly lit 17-metre swimming pool, while the rooms feature discreet art-deco chandeliers and a lot of white marble: the baths were carved out of a 1.9 tonne block.

While the brasserie will not reopen until autumn, guests can sip a cocktail in the Josephine bar, whose frescos, previously forgotten under layers of wallpaper and paint, have been restored after 17,000 hours of painstaking work.