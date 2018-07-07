Brazil celebrates Emirati culture at São Paulo Book Fair 2018

Supervised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in collaboration with 15 cultural institutions and organisations, Sharjah will organise a series of high profile sessions, seminars and book events that will be presented by 20 Emirati authors and publishers.

The programme, which will also highlight 40 Emirati books translated into Portuguese, Brazil's official language, aims to promote meaningful insights into the heritage of the UAE and the Arab region.

The celebratory programme was unveiled during a press conference held in São Paulo in the presence of Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, HE Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Consul General in São Paulo, and Luiz Antonio Torelli, President of the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL), in addition to a number of Emirati and Arab diplomats, and Brazilian journalists.

During the conference, Al Ameri highlighted Sharjah’s vision to stimulate dialogue with other cultures, communities and societies and outlined important initiatives and projects led by the emirate in the pursuit of its goals to extend bridges of communication.

During the conference, a film was shown illustrating Sharjah’s competitiveness in trade and industry and the landmark initiatives dedicated to promoting reading and the publishing industry.

Al Ameri commented that the Sharjah Pavilion at São Paulo Book Fair is designed to demonstrate the UAE’s literary passion to the Brazilian people and visitors from around the world through a colourful and event-packed programme, including themes on novels, theatre, poetry and creativity, folk performances, Emirati fashion shows and traditional cuisine and crafts that reflect the rich Emirati identity.

“Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate will continue to be a window not only into UAE’s culture but also to the overall Arab and Islamic community,” Al Ameri said.

He added: “His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has always underlined that knowledge, books and science are the fundamental foundations to establish a state of global understanding and tolerance.

"Choosing Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at São Paulo Book Fair 2018 is yet another achievement that confirms the emirate’s growing stature in a worldwide cultural arena and comes after Sharjah was celebrated as the Special Guest City of Honour at the 38th edition of Paris Book Fair and named by New Delhi as Guest of Honour for its 2019 book fair.

The SBA Chairman invited Brazilian authors, publishers, designers, researchers and academics to visit the Sharjah pavilion to discuss new prospects for cooperation and joint initiatives with Emirati writers and publishers, whether through translation, authoring, printing, or other creative areas. Al Ameri cited the large-scale opportunities provided by Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) for Brazilian writers and publishers. “SPC will enable them to broaden their horizons in the Middle East and East Asia, by leveraging its status as the first free zone for publishing in the world”.

Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Consul General in São Paulo emphasised the importance of Sharjah’s participation at São Paolo in strengthening the bonds between the UAE and Brazil based on cultural ties

UAE Consul General noted that Sharjah’s participation will also open up wider horizons for effective partnership between authors and publishers in the two friendly countries.

Luiz Antonio Torelli, President of the Brazilian Book Chamber, said: “Having Sharjah as the first Guest of Honour at the São Paulo International Book Fair is a great opportunity to present the richness of its wonderful, diverse culture to the visitors not just from Brazil, but from across the whole of South America and beyond. I am sure this will be just the beginning of bringing our cultures and book markets closer.”

Sharjah will be represented at the São Paulo Book Fair by delegations from several cultural and academic institutions, including: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Emirates Writers Union, Emirates Publishers Association, Sharjah’s Department of Culture, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Sharjah Media Corporation, UAE Board on Books for Young People, Knowledge Without Borders, 1,001 Titles, Al Qasimi Publications, Kalimat Group, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), and the American University of Sharjah.