UAE participates in ‘Tan-Tan Moussem’ in Morocco

Tan Tan Moussem is an inter-tribal festival that brings together Saharan peoples.

The UAE is participating in the moussem, which was organised by Fondation Almouggar in Tan-Tan, Southern Morocco, through a pavilion that is supervised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with several official institutions and authorities concerned with safeguarding cultural heritage, such as the General Women’s Union, GWU, the Al Foah Dates Company and the Camel Racing Association.

The first day of the moussem witnessed the attendance of Essa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of the Events and Communication Department of the Committee; Mohammed Fadel Benyaich, President of Fondation Almouggar, as well as several officials and many local people.

The UAE pavilion is celebrating the country through paintings that aim to present the meaning of national belonging and showcase its nobility to visitors while expressing Emirati customs and traditions.

The UAE tents in the desert aim to reflect vivid images of the rich civilisation, heritage and culture of the UAE to the Arab world, especially to Morocco. The UAE’s participation in the event has attracted the interest of official, media, cultural and popular circles, and is an important opportunity to present cultural and artistic exhibitions and performances to the desert’s residents.

Al Mazrouei said that the UAE’s relationship with Morocco was started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and ever since, this relationship has constantly developed while pointing out that the country has participated in the moussem on five consecutive occasions.

He also noted that the goal of participating is to strengthen the UAE’s cultural cooperation with other countries and the historic and cultural ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries and the Maghreb.

Benyaich expressed his happiness at the UAE’s fifth consecutive participation in the moussem while wishing that the UAE’s cultural presence will continue.

The UAE’s participation in the moussem includes a camel milking competition, which aims to promote this heritage activity that is connected to the nature and culture of the desert.