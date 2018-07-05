“SCFA’s Cultural Office”, “Arabic Language Center” sign MoU

The MoU highlights the importance of the community institutions’ roles in raising the level of performance, disseminating of Arabic language education, and maintaining its status.

The MoU was signed by Issa Saleh Al Hammadi Director of the Arabic Language Educational Center for Gulf States in Sharjah, and Salha Obaid Gabesh, Head of the Media and Cultural Affairs Office of the SCFA.

During signing the MoU, aims at promoting the cooperation between the two parties in different aspects, including the Arabic language’s development, implementation of various programs and mechanisms, enhancement of the Arabic language and its role in promoting national identity.

The two parties agreed to form a committee that activate the terms of the agreement.

From her part, Salha Obaid Gabesh stressed the importance of this MoU, which is the culmination of cooperation between the Arabic Language Educational Center for Gulf States in Sharjah, and the Media and Cultural Affairs Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).