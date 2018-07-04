SDAA reviews the experience of the Zayed Center in preserving history

Sharjah24: During a visit to the Zayed Center for Studies and Research affiliated to Emirates Heritage Club, a delegation from the Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority, SDAA on Tuesday reviewed the Center's experience in preserving, documenting and presenting the history and heritage of the UAE.
Fatima Al Mansouri, Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, praised the cultural mobility in Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, explained for the delegation about the efforts of the center to protect a UAE heritage. 
 
Al Mansouri explained that the Zayed Center for Studies and Research depends on documenting the history of the UAE on the archival resources it owns. Zayed Central Library is rich in important sources. The center has an important experience in this field and has a large audio archive.
 
Amna Al Suwaidi, head of the delegation, thanked the Emirates Heritage Club, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his role in preserving cultural and historical heritage.