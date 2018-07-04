Islamic Manuscripts House sterilizes 5000 journals and periodicals for SDAA

Sterilization was done using a sterilization device for manuscripts, documents, books and periodicals, rare and old, which rely on the use of ozone gas, which completely eliminates the microorganisms and insects that feed on leaf fibers, and continued sterilization for nearly two months.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimiyah University confirmed that the House of Islamic Manuscripts House owns the events of sterilization devices in addition to the restoration laboratory follows the latest technical means used in the sterilization and restoration of manuscripts, documents, periodicals and rare books, and includes many competencies and cadres specialized in this area.