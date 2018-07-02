Ismail Abdullah: We are keen to distinguish the 11th session of the Arab Theater Festival

The Supreme Committee of the Festival thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Supreme Chairman of the Arab Theater Authority, for his contribution to culture and theater in the Arab world in general and the Arab Republic of Egypt in particular.

Ismail Abdullah, thanked the members of the Higher Committee for their enthusiasm and their willingness to cooperate with the Authority to make this session a success. He appreciated the positive spirit expressed by the Egyptian Minister of Culture Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem.

Abdullah stressed that the 11th session will be a session of the size of the aspirations that the Authority is keen to be a distinguished session. During this meeting, all the aspects related to the organisation, measures and procedures to facilitate the festival were discussed.

The research will be presented according to the main and sub-axes that were agreed upon by the Egyptian researchers and critics who will be opened to them through a general announcement about the symposium.