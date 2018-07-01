Germany’s Naumburg Cathedral added to UNESCO World Heritage List

It is the second German site to have been given the nod during this year's meeting in the Bahraini capital Manama and the 44th World Heritage List site in Germany.

"This is a great award, a special tribute to Naumburg and the region," the minister of state for international cultural policies in the German Foreign Ministry, Michelle Muentefering, said in a statement.

The cathedral, whose construction mainly dates to the 13th century, is known for its Romanesque and Gothic styles. It is particularly famous for the works inside belonging to the Naumberg Master, an unknown travelling artist who created stone sculptures of 12 cathedral founders.

"As the main work of the Naumburg Master, the Naumburg Cathedral shows how important the cultural exchange and the mobility of artists have always been to artistic development in Europe," Muentefering said.

On Saturday, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee added the German Archaeological Border Landscape of Hedeby and the Danevirke to its list.