Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece Salvator Mundi to be unveiled at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Acquired by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in 2017, Salvator Mundi is one of fewer than 20 known surviving paintings by the Italian Renaissance master, one of history’s greatest and most renowned artists, and is his final work to enter into a cultural institution’s collection.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "The Salvator Mundi highlights the inclusive nature of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s narrative and Abu Dhabi’s mission to promote a message of acceptance, and openness. It is an opportunity for Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors from around the world to engage with a rare and iconic work of great cultural significance at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Lost and hidden for so long in private hands, Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece is now our gift to the world. It belongs to all of us, who will have the chance to stand before it, and bear witness to the mastery of one of the most significant artists in living history.

Dating from around 1500, Salvator Mundi is an oil on panel painting, executed onto a walnut panel, depicting a half-length figure of Christ as Saviour of the World, facing the viewer, and dressed in flowing robes of lapis and crimson. The figure holds a crystal orb in his left hand as he raises his right hand in benediction. It is believed to be a contemporary of both La Belle Ferronniere and the Mona Lisa.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "At more than 500 years old, Salvator Mundi still retains a remarkable presence and the lingering sense of mystery that characterises Leonardo’s finest works. As one of history’s greatest painters, polymaths and thinkers, da Vinci left his stamp on many of the disciplines that have shaped the modern world. He has remained an outstanding cultural icon and as such, his work has an important role to play in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, which encapsulates the history of humanity. With Salvator Mundi on display, we will be able to honour the influential legacy of da Vinci’s creative genius, share this extraordinary artwork with the world, and inspire a new generation of cultural leaders and creative thinkers."

Painted more than 500 years ago (c. 1490 – 1515), Salvator Mundi may have been created for the French royal family before being brought to England by Queen Henrietta Maria when she married Charles I. The work was in the collection of King Charles I (1600-1649), where it is recorded in the inventory of the Royal collection. Presumed to have been destroyed, Salvator Mundi was rediscovered in 2007, when restoration was undertaken by Dianne Dwyer Modestini, Senior Research fellow and Conservator of the Kress Programme in Paintings Conservation at the Conservation Centre of the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University.

After its unveiling at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in September, the Salvator Mundi is scheduled to be loaned to Musee du Louvre in Paris, where it will form part of the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition which will run from October 24th, 2019 to February 24th, 2020. Salvator Mundi is planned to return to Abu Dhabi after the exhibition, and will be on display again at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.