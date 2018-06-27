Award-winning colorist Hootan Hahahenas conducts workshop at Shams Free Zone, attracts local artists

The workshop was aimed at helping young talents develop their artistic skills due to the high technicality of the nature of the course, it attracted a number of art enthusiasts between the ages of 18-30. The attendees gained first-hand knowledge about the color grading process and post production in movie making.

In comic books, a colorist is responsible for adding color to black-and-white line art. For the most part of the 20th century, this was achieved using brushes and dyes which were then used as guides to produce the printing plates. Since late 20th century, it is most often done using digital media, with printing separations produced electronically. The improvements in the technology used for coloring have had a substantial impact on the way comics are drawn today and how the process is integrated into film production.

Mr. Haghahenas, who has built a solid career in the field of post-production and work flow design, is widely known in the cinematography industry for his work in the 2016 drama film "The Salesman". The film received positive reviews and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. In 2014, he received the award for Outstanding Color Grading during the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival, held annually in Tehran, Iran.

“I have studied cinematography for many years, but my passion has always been information technology and photography, which inspired me to eventually pursue a career as a colorist. I do believe that color grading is an important part of the visual story telling process, and I am thrilled to share my knowledge with the next generation of colorists, who may have a desire to pursue a career in the film and television industry,” said Mr. Haghahenas.

During the workshop, students focused primarily on the color grading process and work flow design. The topics covered, amongst many, color theories and their importance to cinematography, as well as the specifics of light calibration and standards, how to capture light, and the importance of color spaces.

Dr. Khaled al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, commented on the workshop, saying: “As an organisation dedicated to media and creativity in the region, our mission is to foster and nurture young artists, help develop their skills by presenting the best and brightest minds in media from across the globe. We are excited to welcome renowned artist Hootan Haghahenas to our campus and hope that the students are inspired by his creativity and successful journey in film production.”