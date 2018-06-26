Minister for Tolerance honours Cultural Excellence Fellowship graduates

Championing the UAE’s emerging talent and creative entrepreneurs, a group of nine young Emirati proteges and nine UAE-based cultural pioneers concluded their 18-month creative entrepreneurship programme in the presence of Al Nahyan, Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, and Gavin Anderson, Country Director of British Council UAE.

The first-of-its-kind skills development and cultural mentorship programme is co-owned and co-designed by ADMAF and the British Council in-line with the UAE 2021 Vision and the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 to make a significant contribution in shaping the cultural and creative industries of the UAE.

Speaking at the graduation, Alkhamis-Kanoo said, "At the establishment of our great nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, had set in motion a vision for his people that would embrace our rich cultural heritage and forge pathways for future generations to harness the power and opportunity that culture and creativity can bring. As we join with the nation to celebrate the Year of Zayed, we take this opportunity to recognise his legacy in the establishment of a robust and thriving cultural community.

At ADMAF, we are committed to the furthering of this legacy through capacity-building initiatives that offer young Emirati creative professionals access to vital resources to enhance their knowledge and provide them with the skills needed to develop their individual careers. As such, it is a moment of great pride as we witness the graduation of the second CEF. Working closely with the British Council, the CEF has enabled us to create an instrumental platform for the UAE’s emerging talent that allows them to fulfil their creative and entrepreneurial aspirations. With another successful edition of the fellowship, we hope to create a wide-spread community of cultural leaders who can support and inspire each other, while taking advantage of the wealth of experience that the programme’s industry leaders have to offer."

Gavin Anderson, Country Director, British Council UAE, said, "The British Council is so proud and happy to see the achievements of this latest cohort of CEF graduates. As creative and cultural leaders of tomorrow, they have already been exhibiting the passion and dedication to shaping our creative futures in their respective fields. Now through the CEF, they have been equipped with a learning experience that includes both professional guidance and the right skillset to innovate and flourish in a fast-changing world and an ever-blossoming UAE.

"We are honoured to have partnered and worked so closely with ADMAF in creating and developing the CEF programme, and we look forward with a sense of excitement and wonder to the future growth and development of this cadre of innovative cultural pioneers of tomorrow. Congratulations!"