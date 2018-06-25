Kan Yama Kan receives 550 books from DEWA

The 250 Arabic and 300 English titles will be delivered to children living in areas that suffer from difficulties in gaining access to children’s books around the world.

"We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who once said, 'Knowledge is the shortest way to victory'," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said.

DEWA is a socially-responsible government organisation that makes every effort to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 to build a ‘cohesive society and preserved identity’ and the Dubai Plan 2021 to be a city of happy, creative, and empowered people who live in an inclusive and cohesive society, he added.

"DEWA not only provides electricity and water services to the highest levels of quality, efficiency, and reliability, but also contributes to supporting the economic, environmental, and social development of Dubai and the UAE as a whole," Al Tayer continued.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, UAEBBY President, said DEWA’s donation reflects the humanitarian values and generosity of UAE society and highlights the commitment to social responsibility of different entities and departments in the country.

Al Aqroubi stressed the efforts of the government in joining the Kan Yama Kan (Once Upon a Time) campaign will support UAEBBY’s mission to provide the new generation of children with books, one of the key pillars of social and human development.

Kan Yama Kan organises book donation campaigns throughout the year.