KIADPAI discusses launch of Jordanian dates festival in Amman

The meeting, which saw the attendance of Matar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Award, Agricultural Adviser to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Head of the Delegation, discussed the preparations of the committee organising the festival, which aims to support and develop the date palm industry in Jordan.

Those at the meeting also discussed the successes that were achieved by the award’s General Secretariat over the past ten years, including its efforts to organise the Egyptian dates festival in Siwa and the Sudanese dates festival, through financial assistance provided by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the support of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Hazim Salim Al Samadi, Director of the International Cooperation and Trade Agreements Directorate at the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture, and representatives of the Jordanian Dates Association, Al Shamsi stressed that ensuring the success of the delegation’s mission and organising the festival will benefit both countries and help strengthen and develop bilateral relations.