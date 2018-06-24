Paris cafes ask for UNESCO world heritage status

These sites, usually set along the pavements of the French capital, have come to symbolise the strength and defiance of Parisians and their joy of life after the November 2015 attacks that left 130 people dead, several of which were gunned down at such cafes.



For many tourists and French citizens, these Paris venues have always been an emblematic part of the city.



Cafes made up to 50 percent of Parisian restaurants 30 years ago, while they only represent 14 percent today, Fontaine told Reuters TV.



UNESCO recognition would help boost and perpetuate the bistro tradition by adding prestige to the establishments and identifying them clearly for tourists in guide books and on front windows.



A final version of the dossier will be submitted to the French Ministry of Culture in December 2018, where it will be examined for potential submission to UNESCO.



Paris's city hall and several prominent French personalities such as actors Jacques Weber, Pierre Arditi and Jean-Pierre Daroussin, support