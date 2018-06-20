Sharjah Ladies Club Branches Opens Registrations for Children’s Summer Camp

The camps will be offering a range of educational and recreational activities in the SLC branches of Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Batayeh, Hamriyah, Al Thameed and Al Madam. Educational, sporting and art activities for children will be hosted in all its facilities including the Layaqa Center, Tala Nursery, Marasi Restaurant, Ibdaa’ Talent Center and the Swimming Pool.

The ‘Tala Camp’ has been designed for girls and boys aged 4-7 and offers a choice of educational programmes, Quran classes, recreational trips, movie screenings, and creative workshops including accessory making and candles decoration. These creative activities are mostly group-based and seek to enable young participants to network with their peers and friends, and develop their physical and mental abilities.

The Layaqa Center will be organising a sports camp targeting girls aged 6-12 years and boys aged 6-9 years. The camp will feature sporting activities, and football and volleyball competitions. The swimming pool will host a special swimming camp with a wide range of fun water activities and competitions. These camps have been designed to develop the physical abilities of the participants and improve their fitness.

The Ibdaa’ Talent Center will be hosting “Creative” camp, which will be organised in the morning and evening boys and girls aged 5-12 years. It includes an array of workshops that aim to motivate children’s creativity and imagination by focusing on their culinary skills and storytelling abilities, and also organise recreational and field trips. The culinary courses and workshops will be offered by the Marasi Restaurant.

Nora Al Baloushi, Head of Institutional Communication, SLC, said: “The Sharjah Ladies Club Branches summer camp targets young boys and girls across the emirate who want to utilise their summer holidays by participating in fun, recreational activities. With a wide range of activities to choose from, covering sports to cinema and cooking and everything in between, the camp’s curriculum is designed to inspire children’s imagination, help them discover their interests and develop their hobbies in a safe and nurturing environment. We encourage all families to enroll their children at the Ishraqa summer camp to have them gainfully occupied through their holidays.”

To register at the Sharjah Ladies Club Branches Ishraqa Summer Camp, please call 009716 506 7200 or visit their website, www.slcbranches.ae to learn more about the camp's activities and offerings.