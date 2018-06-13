Explore the Spectacular Arabian Landscape with Mleiha’s New Horse Riding Tours

Mleiha adds another feather to its cap of unconventional experiences with its new horse riding experiences. It doesn’t matter if you have never climbed a horse or are an experienced equine rider; Mleiha has designed a tour to fit every adventurer’s needs and aspirations.

45- to 60-minute desert hacks suitable for all ages above 10 years; first-time and novice riders will be assisted by expert guides on their explorations of the stunning Mleiha landscapes, ripe with unspoiled natural beauty and bits of the region’s 200-year-old history waiting to be discovered every step of the way.

Experienced riders will head out on their individual journeys after a short warm up ride and briefing by the guides. All horseback tour experiences will end with views of a breathtaking sunset from the Majlis over a cup of tea.

Training courses for first timers and novice riders who are above the age of 10, are also available upon request. For experienced horse riders, another attraction presented is the arena ride, which will offer them the opportunity to enjoy a 45-minute session inside the Mleiha riding arena set against the backdrop of the gorgeous Faya mountain range. All courses are under the supervision of highly trained horse riding experts at the destination.

Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-Tourism Manager, said: “Equestrian interest runs deep in Emirati culture. Horse riding is one of the UAE’s most popular sports and is something that appeals to all ages. We believe that the horseback tours will make the Mleiha experience even more fun and adventurous, and will cater to the desires of enthusiasts of all levels of skill, as we offer packages that will satisfy those who want to do it for the pure enjoyment and also those who choose to ride as a hobby. We look forward to welcoming guests to our brand new horse riding experience.”

“Here in Mleiha, our continuous endeavour is to offer our guests something new and truly memorable each time they visit – a strategy aligned with Shurooq’s vision of etching Sharjah’s image more prominently on the global landscape of world class tourism,” he added.

To turn this experience into a truly one-of-a-kind, Mleiha offers the option of add-ons with existing exceptional leisure and recreation attractions, the Sunset Lounge and the Overnight Camping experiences.