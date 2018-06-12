Department of Culture and Tourism reveals details of Abu Dhabi Children’s Library

Great thought and planning has gone into the development of the library, and in March 2019 a vibrant and creative space dedicated to dynamic and interactive education for children of all ages will open its doors, within the newly restored and reopened Cultural Foundation on the grounds of the historic Qasr Al Hosn site. With an immersive philosophy to literature and learning that will set the library apart from more conventional institutions, the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will be a true pioneering first of its kind in the GCC Region.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "We are extremely excited to be creating a new and vibrant space in Abu Dhabi that will impact the lives of children and their families. The Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will provide creative opportunities for digital engagement and emphasise the importance of the library as a rich and welcoming space for children within the local community. It will also allow us to support the development of Arabic literacy and creative programmes that will enrich and enhance learning outside the classroom. We hope to inspire a new generation of readers, starting them on a life-long journey of discovery."

Spread over three floors, the 5,250 square metre facility has been divided into several age-appropriate, immersive social spaces. Drawing inspiration from pop-up books, the library will boast three-dimensional learn/play spaces in which children can physically immerse themselves, becoming part of a story. An open, friendly and inviting space, featuring whimsical, colourful designs inspired by the nature of Abu Dhabi, including a ‘Book Mountain’ at its centre, the library is sure to delight and inspire children from across the region.

Each floor will have a different design concept that has been inspired by the rich and diverse landscapes of the UAE. The first floor will transport visitors to the desert while embracing themes of tranquillity, peace and meditation. Children will be invited to read on sand dunes, climb onto camels or huddle into four-wheel drives. It will create an environment for excitement and learning as they become a part of their own story and interact in a setting shaped to bring creative minds together. The second floor will feature an oasis landscape with a falaj water channel flowing with books, offering children a diverse space within which to broaden their minds – be it exploring with friends, or spending time alone with a book.

The collection will house a large and diverse collection of books, including fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, autobiographies and audio-books. Children will be encouraged to talk, perform, play and interact with one another in collaborative, open spaces. Multiple quiet zones for concentrated reading and studying have been designed throughout the library, delivering more meditative spaces for concentration and focused learning.