Emirati cuisine, fragrant heritage renews in Ramadan

"Sharjah 24" came as a guest at the house of Ali Saeed Al-Gaili ‘s family, in Kalba city, where Um Saif (Saif’s mother) briefed us on the ingredient of her Ramadan table.

Um Saif stressed that Ramadan is an important occasion to highlight the traditional dishes of the Emirati cuisine, which is full of many delicious food, that have been passed down through generations.

She explained that she was saturated with the love of Emirati cuisine from her mother, and conveyed it to her daughters, daughters-in-law and to the young generations, in order to consolidate this traditional dishes, which renews its original fragrance in Ramadan.

Um Saif has prepared a variety of traditional Emirati dishes that are famous on the table of Ramadan, including luqaimat,, al-assida, al kabsa, balaleet.