Sharjah Art Foundation short film production grant recipients announced

Emerging filmmakers Faisal Attrache, Mohammed Al Hammadi and Abdulrahman Al Madani will be awarded US $30,000 to support the production of new work. The foundation also announced an open call for film submissions to be screened alongside the premieres of the Short Film Production Grant recipients’ new works at the annual Sharjah Film Platform in December 2018.

The Short Film Production Grants and curated film programme are part of the foundation’s newly established SFP. Launched in 2018, the SFP is a critical resource for filmmaking in the UAE and surrounding region. The SFP additionally includes workshops and discussions, and builds upon the foundation’s long history of film programming and commissions. It continues and expands the foundation’s commitment to artists, including emerging and established filmmakers, film producers, critics and students.

"For more than two decades, we have supported and collaborated with emerging artists and filmmakers through commissions, screenings and other programmes first through the Sharjah Biennial, and then as part of the Sharjah Art Foundation’s regular activities since 2009," said Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation.

"There is a dynamic community of artists in the UAE and the surrounding regions, whose experimental work has made an important contribution to the broader cultural landscape. We are thrilled to announce Attrache, Al Hammadi and Al Madani as the first recipients of the SFP Film Production Grants. We are excited for filmmakers to participate in the launch of the Sharjah Film Platform, as well as engage with the foundation’s work to educate and build a community around this medium," Al Qasimi added.

In conjunction with the announcement of the Short Film Production Grant recipients, the foundation also announced an open call for the first edition of the annual SFP curated film programme, running this year from 11th to 22nd December. Curated by Al Qasimi, this programme will feature discussions, workshops and master classes, as well as film screenings.

Filmmakers interested in having their work screened in the SFP’s curated film programme are invited to submit feature films, experimental films or short films by 1st September, 2018. All artistic approaches, formats and themes will be accepted, and all open call submissions will be considered for a jury prize.