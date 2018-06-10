UAEBBY hosts Iftar banquet for orphaned children

Organised in collaboration with Piadèra restaurant’s team in Al Seef, Dubai. The banquet included a variety of cultural and entertainment activities as well as interactive reading sessions, aimed to help the children reintegrate into mainstream society.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, said: “It is one of the greatest challenges for children to be without their parents and through this Iftar event we wanted to show them that they still have a network of emotional and practical support and care.”

Matteo Bianchi, CEO of Piadèra, said: “It’s admirable what our partner organisation is doing for the community here in UAE. It’s an honour for us to play even a small role in contributing to their activity especially in the month of Ramadan. Giving back to community is perhaps one of the most exciting common traits of both Emirati and Italian culture”

Widad Salem, Director of the Family Village, thanked the UAEBBY and Piadèra for organising the event, highlighting the values of the holy month and strengthening the role of the Family Village as a role model for social care and the rehabilitation of orphaned children.

Founded in 2015, the Family Village accommodates 100 orphaned children who are provided with shelter, education, health and psychological care and nutrition. The village offers a real home to the orphans and a stable and balanced family atmosphere.