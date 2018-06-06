Sxill concludes creative writing workshop for mothers with Kalimat authors and illustrators

The workshop was held at OliOli, a children’s play museum, to help mothers write stories to read to their children. Under the guidance of Sxill, twenty mothers and their children were trained by three authors and 16 illustrators on how to hone their creative ideas and transform them into a flowing storyline.

Kalimat’s writers Reem Al Gerg, Sahar Naji Mahfouz and Maitha Al Khayat spoke to the participants about their experience and highlighted the importance of defining age groups when writing stories for children. They also shared tips on language and highlighted methods adopted in writing successful children's stories.

During the workshop, children spent some time with illustrators to tell them about their ideas and thoughts on main characters for the books. The illustrators then shared the children’s thoughts with their mothers who went on to co-write a corresponding story inspired by their children’s imaginations.

At the end of the activity, the books were printed to be used as bedtime reading. Quality stories with meaningful content will be selected to be published by Kalimat publishing house.

The trainers from Kalimat highlighted the importance of collaboration with institutions dedicated to developing and refining skills and exploring the mechanisms of writing children's stories, particularly in terms of the partnerships between illustrators and writers.

Dina Al Hashemi, Founder and CEO of Sxill, said: “Kalimat wholeheartedly believe in our concepts and provided us with full support in conducting these training workshops, which is undoubtedly one of the best ways to develop skills for a better writing future.”

Al Hashemi pointed out that the workshop has also helped to instill a love of reading in children and the emphasised the importance of reading in strengthening bonds between parents and their children.

Kalimat is the first publishing house in the UAE dedicated solely to publishing and distributing high quality children’s books in Arabic that target children up to 16 years of age. With its rich portfolio of publications, it focuses on producing books with content that reinforces human values, such as friendship, happiness and family, through creative writing and vibrant illustrations.

Since its inception, Kalimat has achieved a widespread presence on the Arab cultural landscape and has won several local awards in recognition of its efforts to advance Arabic literature for children. Kalimat was the recipient of the ‘Best Asian Publisher Award’ at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2016 and the ‘Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2017,’ in the category ‘Publishing and Technology’.

Sxill is a national company specialised in organising innovative training workshops. It offers a variety of workshops across many disciplines that are new to the Arab region.