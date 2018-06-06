10th “Etisalat Award” opens online submissions by publishers of children’s books

Applicants can submit their entries for the 10th edition of the Award via www.etisalataward.ae. They can also learn more about the goals and achievements of the award, details of previous winning books and the entry terms and conditions.

The award is receiving applications until August 31 under six categories: Children’s Book of the Year; Young Adult Book of the Year; Best Text, Best Illustration, Best Production; and Digital Book App of the Year.

The terms and conditions state that the children’s books must be written in Arabic for children up to 12 years old, not translated, published a maximum of three years ago, printed and published in hard copy and not previously have won any local, Arab or international award.

For young adults from 13 to 18 years, the books must have been published a maximum of five years ago.

The Digital Book App of the Year is open to all publishers and app developers for children and young adults up to 18 years of age and encompasses all forms of digital Arabic content available to readers as e-books, enhanced digital books and apps. The awards accept products for Android, iOS, Kindle, ePub3, Game Consoles and other electronic devices to be specified in the submission form.

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature is one of the most important awards aimed at providing premium books for children. A total of AED 1.2 million will be distributed as follows: Children’s Book of the Year, AED 300,000 to be distributed equally between the publisher, author and illustrator; Young Adult’s Book of the Year, AED 200,000 to be distributed equally between the author and publisher; Best Text, AED 100,000; Best Illustration, AED 100,000; Best Production, AED 100,000; and Digital Book App of the Year, AED 100,000.

As part of the award’s ‘Warsha’ programme, an additional AED 300,000 will be dedicated to workshops for building Arab Youth’s ability to write and illustrate children’s books and encourage a new generation of Arab talents in this field.

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was launched in 2009 as an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Patron of the UAEBBY. Sponsored by Etisalat Group, it aims to raise the overall quality of Arabic literature by introducing a high value award recognising outstanding contributions in the field.

Over the past 10 years, the award has supported the Arabic children’s book industry around the world by positioning the industry as a pivotal contributor to community culture and demonstrated that books continue to be a principal product amid the diverse electronic alternatives available today. The award has also driven Arabic language children's publishers, writers and illustrators around the world towards best practices and increased innovation.