KwB’s Mobile Library… 8 Years of taking knowledge and culture to the UAE

The first-of-its-kind project in the UAE has so far made 600 visits to different destinations while touring the country, with a wide range of books and genres, such as the collection of works by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, as well as bestselling fiction, reference books, science books and children’s literature.

Quality Titles with Quality Content:

The Mobile Library has a treasure trove of regional works by some of the most acclaimed Arab authors and thinkers, addressing different aspects of history and culture. The books address a variety of important topics on intellect, languages, society, history, culture, travel and adventure, carefully selected to ensure world-class quality and diversity while catering to all UAE community members.

Mobile Library Touring UAE:

The Mobile Library is currently gearing up for its tour across the UAE, visiting an array of government organisations and private entities with stops taking place at cultural institutions, education establishments, universities, colleges, schools and kindergartens to promote reading to all.

The Mobile Library will also stop at many public and private hospitals, health centres and differently-abled peoples’ centres, in alignment with KwB’s objective of bringing reading within the reach of all community members, instilling a love of reading and promoting a wider interest in cultural subjects.

Noura bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB, said: “The Mobile Library reflects our firm belief that books are the driving force behind a nation’s development. A book is a best friend at any time of life and KwB understands that they are not only enlightening, they are companions which need to be available to all members of society, particularly those who do not have regular access to libraries.”

Standards and Criteria:

In a bid to ensure the quality of the Mobile Library’s books, the Management of KwB follows a strict set of criteria to select and change the material. Every book or encyclopaedia should be written in Arabic, should have won Arab and international awards and must align with Arab and Islamic values. Children’s books should be exciting and feature meaningful illustrations that contribute to nurturing the youngsters’ knowledge and awareness.

KwB intends to emphasise the importance of reading and cement Sharjah's reputation as the region's cultural capital through its intensive educational programmes and cultural activities with a broader goal to achieve development across all segments of human knowledge.

Within the framework of its ‘Home Library’ project, KwB provided 42,366 libraries to Emirati families in Sharjah to promote reading as a noble habit in every household.

KwB seeks to promote Sharjah as the UAE’s cultural capital. One of its primary objectives is to make reading a part and parcel of community life, and participates in numerous events and activities to highlight the key role cultural education plays in the intellectual development and overall growth of the nation’s youth – key factors responsible for the establishment of building a knowledge-based society.