Irthi partners with Pakistan, launches ‘Artisan Skills Exchange’ programme

During the landmark "Artisan Skills Exchange" Programme, 21 new trainees at the Bidwa Social Development Programme will learn the craft of embroidery from 16 Pakistani artisans that have developed their expertise under the tutelage of world-renowned fashion designer Rizwan Beyg.

The Sharjah-based newly-recruited Bidwa craftswomen represent the next generation of traditional artisans in the UAE, some as young as 23 years old, who will benefit from a series of training and practice sessions, targeted skills development, and assessments to develop their embroidery skills to couture-level.

On completion of the eight-month programme, the Bidwa artisans will be able to adapt and adopt their new embroidery skills to create their own designs and offer their services to both international and regional designers, creating a sustainable future for themselves.

In return, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council will train the Pakistani artisans on soft skills. They will also be introduced to traditional UAE crafts such as Safeefah (palm frond weaving) and Talli (handwoven braids), in dedicated training sessions conducted by the existing 36 Bidwa craftswomen.

Speaking about the programme, Reem bin Karam, Director of NAMA, said, "The Artisan Skills Exchange brings a new dimension to learning and development for our existing and newly recruited Bidwa craftswomen and their peers from Pakistan as they gain a true understanding of each other’s working principles as well as practices.

"We are constantly striving to promote and enhance the traditional skills of the women involved in the Bidwa Social Development Programme in a contemporary context and though this exchange under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qassimi, Chairperson of NAMA and wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, we are supporting the empowerment of women in both countries, professionally and socially."

Karachi-based Beyg, a mentor to the visiting craftswomen, added, "With the support of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council we hope to bring new skills and techniques to the women of Sharjah by the rural women of Pakistan, who have been trained over a three-year period to produce couture-level embroideries for our high-end label.

"Working within ethical fashion guidelines we hope to create additional income and job opportunities for local women who can in the future be gainfully employed by the burgeoning fashion industry in the UAE. Presently, designers depend on outsourcing to other countries or setting up expensive embroidery workshops employing expat labour. This initiative hopes to create a strong vocational skill-base for local Emirati women to help the fashion and lifestyle industry grow."