Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development organises Emirati Malid in Bahrain

These events were held in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Culture and Antiquities Authority, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and a number of high-level officials representing both nations.

Noura Al Kaabi expressed her happiness at the commencement of the Emirati Malid in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which reflects the depth of heritage and historical ties between the two friendly countries, highlighting that the art of the Malid is an opportunity to exchange knowledge, news, trade, and to create effective communication between cultural and heritage institutions in Bahrain and the UAE, which reflects the significant interests and cooperative efforts of the two countries.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the participation of the UAE sends a message of appreciation and celebration to the city of Muharraq after being named the Islamic Cultural Capital 2018, demonstrates the city’s cultural diversity, its history, and the originality of its heritage as one of the most important human and cultural sites in the Gulf region.

Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa said "the event of the Emirati Malid coincides with the integrated programme developed by the Bahrain Culture and Antiquities Authority to celebrate the city of Muharraq, the capital of Islamic culture in 2018. The Authority has offered a variety of events over the years through cultural initiatives, annual festivals, and special events. This event is an opportunity to acquaint the Bahraini people to a glimpse of the rich Emirati heritage and history, which will strengthen the cultural relations between Bahrain and the UAE, as well as enhance knowledge exchange between the two nations."