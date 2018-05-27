Picasso's 'Golden muse' painting, estimated worth up to US$45 million, unveiled in Hong Kong

The painting, unveiled in public for the first time in 20 years, is estimated to be worth as much as $45 million.

It was painted in 1932, known as Picasso's "Year of Wonder", when he is said to have been inspired by women including Marie-Therese and Dora Maar, according to August Uribe, Sotheby's Vice Chairman of Americas.

The painting was exhibited alongside a selection of Dutch and Flemish masterpieces in Hong Kong, before heading to London for the sale on June 19.

Classic masterpiece paintings are popular in the Asian market especially with mainland Chinese and Taiwan buyers, according to Sotheby's Head of Auction Sales for Old Masters Andrew Fletcher.