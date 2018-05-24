KwB Launches ‘Take a Book, Leave a Book’ Initiative

The initiative is based on the idea of distributing ‘book boxes’ to four regions in Sharjah: Al Shuwaiheen; Al Rahmaniyah; Al Qarain Walkway; and near Green Belt Park, encouraging visitors to take a book from the box and exchange it with another.

The boxes contain a wide range of subjects including children's literature, science, culture, fiction and non-fiction, technology, history, archeology, nutrition, cooking, poetry and education. Books will periodically be changed by KwB.

Noura Binhadyia, Manager of Knowledge without Borders, said: "’Take a Book, Leave a Book’ is an excellent way to expand people’s knowledge base and gain greater insights into topics which they already have an interest in or others which they want to explore. Beneficiaries of KwB’s 42,366 Home Libraries initiative, each containing 50 books, can also refresh their libraries by choosing new books.”

She added: “In the coming period, we have plans to expand the initiative to new areas in the emirate to offer more residents the chance to share their books with each other in an easy and innovative way.”

KwB intends to emphasise the importance of reading and cement Sharjah's reputation as the region's cultural capital through its intensive educational programmes and cultural activities with a broader goal to achieve development across all segments of human knowledge.

Within the framework of its ‘Home Library’ project, KwB provided 42,366 libraries to Emirati families in Sharjah to promote reading as a noble habit in every household.

KwB seeks to promote Sharjah as the UAE’s cultural capital. One of its primary objectives is to make reading a part and parcel of community life, and participates in

numerous events and activities to highlight the key role cultural education plays in the intellectual development and overall growth of the nation’s youth – key factors responsible for the establishment of building a knowledge-based society.