Paris exhibit takes a look at "forgotten" Impressionist Cassatt

"An American Impressionist in Paris" at the Jacquemart-Andre museum is showcasing 50 works by the artist, who was born in Pennsylvania but lived in France for more than 60 years.

She was a friend and contemporary of Edgar Degas, and her works were exhibited with those of other Impressionist masters, but are less known than those of many of her male peers.

"Mary Cassatt has been kind of a forgotten painter of our French Impressionism. She arrived in Paris in 1865, and she was very important, in the very heart of French Impressionists," exhibition curator Pierre Curie said

She is known in particular for paintings of women and children, often in domestic surroundings.