Pulse 95 Radio reveals new features and timings in Ramadan

Additionally, Pulse 95 has rolled out a series of interesting and informative new features offering listeners a one-of-a-kind opportunity to have their questions about the Holy Month answered.

The regular shows on the station, The Morning Majlis, will be aired from 8-10am; Musafir in the City from 3-4pm; and Yalla Home from 4-6pm, so listeners can continue to enjoy them during Ramadan on their daily commutes to work and home.

Special Ramadan features will also be aired throughout the Holy Month. A feature titled ‘Ramadan the holy month. Things you might not know’ will offer knowledge about basic concepts that define the month – questions like why do Muslims fast, why is the month called ‘Ramadan’, what are Iftar and Suhour, what is Zakat (charity) and why is it important, why do Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and everything else that both Muslims and non-Muslims might be curious about.

The ‘Ramadan tips’ feature will share golden advice with those who fast to make it easier for them to adapt to different environments. Additionally, healthy pointers for the best types of foods to eat for Iftar, Suhour, essential do’s and don’ts, and more will be offered.

With ‘Around the world in 30 days’, Pulse 95’s listeners will expand their scope of learning by gaining interesting insights into how Muslims in Arab and Western countries observe Ramadan through traditions and practices unique to their culture.

The channel’s music policy during the month will include instrumental Arabesque music during the day, followed by their unique format of acoustic covers of chart-topping hits later in the evening.

Mohammed Yanez, Head of Pulse 95 Radio, said: “There are several unique advantages of airing special features dedicated to the auspicious month of Ramadan in English, here in the UAE, where more than 85 percent of the population are expats, of which a sizeable number is non-Muslim. Just like any cultural tradition in the world, the Islamic tradition of Ramadan has a fascinating story that is worth telling, and through our special Ramadan programming at Pulse 95 Radio, we want to give all our listeners a glimpse of that.”